Korea Development Bank issues US$300 mln in global bonds

All News 17:26 May 26, 2022

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Thursday it issued US$300 million worth of dollar-denominated global bonds for investors in Asia and Europe.

The bonds are due in three years with 3.125 percent yields per year, carrying a spread of 0.525 percentage point above three-year U.S. Treasuries.

The KDB hoped the issuance of global bonds would help inject liquidity to the market, particularly when investment sentiment has weakened amid the U.S.-led monetary policy tightening and the supply bottleneck in China.

Earlier on Thursday, the South Korean central bank raised its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point, citing possibilities that the country's inflation rates may hit a 14-year high amid soaring oil and commodity prices.

The undated file photo shows the Seoul headquarters of the state-run Korea Development Bank in Yeouido, Seoul. (Yonhap)

