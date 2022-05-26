Korea Development Bank issues US$300 mln in global bonds
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Thursday it issued US$300 million worth of dollar-denominated global bonds for investors in Asia and Europe.
The bonds are due in three years with 3.125 percent yields per year, carrying a spread of 0.525 percentage point above three-year U.S. Treasuries.
The KDB hoped the issuance of global bonds would help inject liquidity to the market, particularly when investment sentiment has weakened amid the U.S.-led monetary policy tightening and the supply bottleneck in China.
Earlier on Thursday, the South Korean central bank raised its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point, citing possibilities that the country's inflation rates may hit a 14-year high amid soaring oil and commodity prices.
