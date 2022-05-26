S. Korean Bond Yields on May 26, 2022
All News 16:41 May 26, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.129 2.091 +3.8
2-year TB 2.719 2.700 +1.9
3-year TB 2.955 2.946 +0.9
10-year TB 3.238 3.177 +6.1
2-year MSB 2.787 2.776 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 3.733 3.720 +1.3
91-day CD 1.960 1.750 +21.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
Most Saved
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
-
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched Korean film in pandemic era
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system