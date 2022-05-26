S. Korea to sell 12 tln won worth of gov't bonds in June
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 12 trillion won (US$9.5 billion) in government bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 1 trillion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2.2 trillion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years and 2.1 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 3.5 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 300 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.
South Korea issued 17.5 trillion won in state bonds in May.
The ministry earlier said it plans to issue 166 trillion won in government bonds this year, down 14.5 trillion won from the sale of a record 180.5 trillion won in 2021.
The debt sale was mainly aimed at financing fiscal spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
-
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched Korean film in pandemic era
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system