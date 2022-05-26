Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
Court rules aggravated punishment for repeat DUI offenses unconstitutional
SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that a law calling for aggravated punishment against repeated offenses of drunk driving or refusing field sobriety testing is unconstitutional.
The nine-justice panel made the ruling in a 7-2 vote to a clause of the country's revised Road Traffic Act, dubbed the Yoon Chang-ho act, named after a victim of a high-profile DUI case. A vote of two-thirds is required to reverse a ruling.
-----------------
Constitutional Court rules against ban on lawyers from joining online legal service platform
SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that the lawyers' code of conduct banning them from joining online legal counseling platforms, such as LawTalk, is unconstitutional, a decision expected to bring sweeping changes to how law is practiced in South Korea.
The ruling is in favor of 60 lawyers and Law&Company, the operator of mobile legal service app LawTalk, who challenged the Korean Bar Association's Code of Ethics for Attorneys for banning lawyers from joining LawTalk and other online legal service platforms.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on closer cooperation against N.K. missile launches
SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches in high-level consultations Thursday and agreed to step up trilateral cooperation in dealing with the issue, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong and his American and Japanese counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori, respectively, held the phone talks a day after the North fired three missiles, including an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile, shortly after President Joe Biden wrapped up his alliance-boosting trip to Seoul and Tokyo.
-----------------
Yoon presides over first regular Cabinet meeting in Sejong
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday presided over his first regular Cabinet session in the administrative city of Sejong, calling on ministers to make efforts for balanced regional development.
"All of our people, regardless of which region they live in, should have a fair opportunity. This is the value of fairness that the new government is aiming for," Yoon told the meeting in Sejong, about 130 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Working-age population to tumble 35 pct over next 30 years
SEOUL -- South Korea's working-age population is expected to plunge 35 percent over the next 30 years amid the record low birthrate and rapid aging, a government estimate showed Thursday.
The working-age population, or people aged 15 to 64, is expected to reach 24.19 million in 2050, down from 37.38 million in 2020, according to the latest medium variant projection by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Diesel, gasoline prices top 2,000 won amid tight supply
SEOUL -- The prices of diesel and gasoline in South Korea both climbed to over 2,000 won (US$1.58) per liter on Thursday on a continued tight global supply, industry data showed.
The average retail price of diesel fuel had risen 0.88 won to 2,003.56 won per liter as of 2:30 p.m., according to Opinet, a website operated by the state-run Korea National Oil Corp.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's 1st commercial Earth observation satellite enters orbit
SEOUL -- South Korea's first commercial Earth observation satellite has successfully entered into an orbit and communicated with its ground control station, Hancom InSpace Co. said Thursday.
The communications took place at 10:11 p.m. local time (11:11 a.m. in Korean time), about eight hours after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying Sejong-1, according to the South Korean aerospace tech company.
