BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group BTS will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House next week to discuss ways to deal with rising anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S., the White House said Thursday.
"On Tuesday, May 31st, global K-pop phenomenon and Grammy-nominated musical group from the Republic of Korea BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years," it said in a press release.
"President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world. Additional details to follow," it added.
The rare invitation for South Korean pop artists to the White House comes amid a sharp increase in crimes targeting the Asian American and other minority communities in the U.S.
"President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI (Asian-American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) communities," the White House noted.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched Korean film in pandemic era
-
(LEAD) Yoon picks women for last remaining 2 Cabinet ministers
-
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military