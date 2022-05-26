Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returning home

All News 22:41 May 26, 2022

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Rhee Keun, a South Korean volunteer fighter who was injured in Ukraine, is returning home for rehabilitation, sources said Thursday.

They said the Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber will leave Warsaw on Thursday evening (Korean time) and arrive at Incheon International Airport on Friday morning.

Rhee traveled to Ukraine in March to fight against invading Russian forces. He was recently injured during combat in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv.

Rhee Keun is shown in this photo posted on the Twitter account of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine on May 20, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

He is likely to be detained on arrival as South Korea has banned its nationals from traveling to Ukraine since mid-February. Those who enter the country without approval can face up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of 10 million won (US$7,908).

The government has filed a complaint against Rhee on violation of the passport law.

The former Korean Navy Underwater Demolition Team military instructor rose to fame after portraying a training instructor on his YouTube show "Fake Men." He later appeared on various entertainment shows on major TV networks.
(END)

Keywords
#Ukraine #Rhee Keun
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!