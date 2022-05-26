S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returning home
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Rhee Keun, a South Korean volunteer fighter who was injured in Ukraine, is returning home for rehabilitation, sources said Thursday.
They said the Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber will leave Warsaw on Thursday evening (Korean time) and arrive at Incheon International Airport on Friday morning.
Rhee traveled to Ukraine in March to fight against invading Russian forces. He was recently injured during combat in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv.
He is likely to be detained on arrival as South Korea has banned its nationals from traveling to Ukraine since mid-February. Those who enter the country without approval can face up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of 10 million won (US$7,908).
The government has filed a complaint against Rhee on violation of the passport law.
The former Korean Navy Underwater Demolition Team military instructor rose to fame after portraying a training instructor on his YouTube show "Fake Men." He later appeared on various entertainment shows on major TV networks.
(END)
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched Korean film in pandemic era
-
(LEAD) Yoon picks women for last remaining 2 Cabinet ministers
-
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military