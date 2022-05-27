N. Korea reports one new death amid COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported over 100,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases and one additional death Friday.
More than 100,460 people showed symptoms of fever and one death was reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to more than 3.27 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which more than 3.03 million have recovered and at least 233,090 are being treated, it added. The death toll stood at 69.
On May 12, North Korea reported its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
