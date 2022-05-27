Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 27, 2022

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/16 Sunny 0

Incheon 21/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/15 Sunny 0

Cheongju 26/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 25/14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 25/17 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 26/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 27/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/18 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/16 Sunny 0

Busan 27/18 Sunny 0

