The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 May 27, 2022
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.79 1.76
2-M 1.84 1.77
3-M 1.93 1.82
6-M 2.11 2.03
12-M 2.55 2.53
(END)
