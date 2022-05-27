Seoul shares up late Fri. morning on U.S. gains
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded higher late Friday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as upbeat earnings forecast from major U.S. retailers somewhat eased concerns over an economic slowdown.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 24.94 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,637.39 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.61 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 2.68 percent on upbeat earnings forecast from major retailers.
In Seoul, tech shares led the upturn on investors' bargain hunting.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics climbed 1.06 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix spiked 2.91 percent.
Samsung SDI also jumped 1.03 percent, and LG Chem soared 3.56 percent.
Carmakers also rose, with Hyundai Motor increasing 1.36 percent and Kia adding 0.97 percent.
But top battery maker LG Energy Solution went down 0.35 percent, and Samsung Biologics lost 0.83 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,256.40 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 10.6 won from Thursday's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
