Yoon offers condolences over Texas school massacre

All News 13:32 May 27, 2022

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has sent condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden over this week's mass shooting in Texas that left 21 people dead, a presidential official said Friday.

Yoon sent a message to Biden on Thursday, offering his condolences over the deaths of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for those who were injured, the official told reporters.

A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 19 students and two teachers and wounding multiple others before being killed himself by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

It was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands during a visit to the Korea Air and Space Operations Center in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

