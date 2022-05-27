Yoon offers condolences over Texas school massacre
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has sent condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden over this week's mass shooting in Texas that left 21 people dead, a presidential official said Friday.
Yoon sent a message to Biden on Thursday, offering his condolences over the deaths of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for those who were injured, the official told reporters.
A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 19 students and two teachers and wounding multiple others before being killed himself by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
It was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
