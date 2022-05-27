Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin holds MVP-winning sluggers hitless in win

Ryu's continued dominance against Trout, a generational talent and a surefire future Hall of Famer, is quite remarkable. After another fruitless day, Trout has now gone 0-for-13 with four strikeouts against Ryu and has hit only three balls out of the infield. Among all major league pitchers who have had at least 10 at-bats against Trout, Ryu is the only one to have held him without a hit.