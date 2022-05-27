Military reports 859 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:35 May 27, 2022
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 859 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 158,082, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 670 from the Army, 65 from the Air Force, 48 from the Marine Corps and 47 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 24 cases from the Navy, two each from the ministry and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 5,494 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
Most Saved
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returning home
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs