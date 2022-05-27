Yoon, first lady cast ballots in early voting for local elections
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee visited a polling station together Friday and cast their ballots in early voting for the June 1 local elections.
Yoon and Kim went to the polling station near the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, and marked their ballots in separate booths before dropping them in the same box.
Yoon was dressed in a navy suit and gray tie, while Kim wore a white short-sleeved blouse and wide black pants.
The two did not speak except to check whether all the different ballots should be placed inside one envelope.
Early voting for the June 1 local elections and parliamentary by-elections kicked off Friday for a two-day run.
Up for grabs are 17 metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, 226 lower-level council heads, as well as 779 seats in provincial and metropolitan councils, and 2,602 in lower-level local councils.
The parliamentary by-elections are being held in seven districts, including in Seongnam, Incheon, Daegu and Wonju.
The elections come less than a month after Yoon took office on May 10, with the results expected to boost or weaken the mandate of the new government.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
