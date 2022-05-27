Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 23 -- S. Korea to wait for N. Korea's response to aid offer with no deadline set: ministry
24 -- N. Korea's media shifts stance, questions effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines
25 -- N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million
26 -- N. Korea's state media silent about missile launches
27 -- S. Korea voices 'deep regret' over failed bid for new U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
(END)
-
