Key developments on North Korea this week

May 27, 2022

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

May 23 -- S. Korea to wait for N. Korea's response to aid offer with no deadline set: ministry

24 -- N. Korea's media shifts stance, questions effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines

25 -- N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military

N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office

N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million

26 -- N. Korea's state media silent about missile launches

27 -- S. Korea voices 'deep regret' over failed bid for new U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
