S. Korea to step up partnerships with ASEAN for IPEF: FM
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will deepen partnerships with Southeast Asian nations to tackle common challenges in the Indo-Pacific and cooperate on a new U.S.-led economic framework in the region, Seoul's top diplomat said Friday.
In a meeting with 10 ambassadors here from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at his office, Foreign Minister Park Jin said the Yoon Suk-yeol administration plans to strengthen "strategic cooperation" with ASEAN members in such sectors as economy, security, health care and technology.
He added Seoul hopes for closer ties with ASEAN with regard to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) launched earlier this week.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returning home
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs