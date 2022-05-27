Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul next Friday
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Seoul next week to discuss North Korea's provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will have back-to-back bilateral and trilateral meetings with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, on Friday, according to the ministry.
The officials are expected to share their assessments on North Korea's recent missile tests, and the possibility of its nuclear test and a joint strategy to deal with the recalcitrant nation.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returning home
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs