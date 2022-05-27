KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 44,500 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 185,500 UP 1,500
Boryung 12,150 UP 150
BukwangPharm 10,450 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 78,900 DN 2,700
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,900 UP 500
Daewoong 30,050 UP 400
TaekwangInd 971,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,050 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 7,780 UP 60
KAL 29,450 UP 850
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,160 DN 5
LG Corp. 74,700 UP 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 128,500 DN 4,500
DongkukStlMill 17,850 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 31,600 UP 1,500
Daesang 22,400 UP 400
TaihanElecWire 2,125 UP 35
NEXENTIRE 6,220 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 91,700 UP 200
KCC 352,000 UP 8,000
SKBP 87,700 0
SKNetworks 4,670 UP 55
ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,600 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 42,900 UP 550
HITEJINRO 36,250 UP 100
Yuhan 59,800 DN 100
SLCORP 29,900 UP 650
CJ LOGISTICS 129,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 80,400 UP 300
DL 66,700 UP 5,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,300 UP 150
KIA CORP. 82,900 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,370 UP 60
POSCO Holdings 294,000 0
DB INSURANCE 65,700 UP 1,700
SamsungElec 66,500 UP 600
NHIS 10,550 UP 100
DongwonInd 239,000 DN 2,000
