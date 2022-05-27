KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK Discovery 38,550 UP 550
LS 59,600 UP 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES123000 UP4000
GC Corp 189,500 DN 1,000
Ottogi 452,500 UP 12,000
GS E&C 39,500 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 590,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 149,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,010 UP 90
SKC 154,000 UP 4,500
GS Retail 26,300 UP 400
SK hynix 106,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 683,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,100 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,650 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 199,500 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,550 UP 400
Kogas 44,600 UP 100
Hanwha 28,000 UP 450
DB HiTek 69,400 0
CJ 82,400 UP 600
LX INT 39,200 UP 700
Shinsegae 248,500 UP 4,000
Nongshim 276,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 62,500 UP 1,000
Hyosung 84,000 UP 800
LOTTE 34,700 UP 500
GCH Corp 21,450 UP 100
LotteChilsung 192,500 UP 5,000
FOOSUNG 23,200 DN 2,400
MERITZ SECU 6,170 UP 110
HtlShilla 75,600 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 48,900 DN 400
LS ELECTRIC 48,700 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 149,500 UP 500
KSOE 89,600 UP 800
Hanssem 69,400 UP 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,700 UP 400
MS IND 22,400 DN 100
KorZinc 576,000 0
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returning home
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs