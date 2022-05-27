KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,770 UP 110
OCI 127,500 UP 4,000
S-Oil 110,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 199,500 UP 3,000
IS DONGSEO 47,600 DN 1,000
HMM 33,750 UP 1,150
HYUNDAI WIA 63,900 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 157,000 UP 2,500
LG Innotek 371,000 DN 2,500
Mobis 202,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,300 DN 900
S-1 73,000 UP 500
ZINUS 61,800 UP 2,200
HyundaiMipoDock 83,200 UP 400
Hanchem 255,000 UP 5,000
DWS 56,300 UP 900
IBK 11,250 UP 100
KEPCO 23,800 0
SamsungSecu 39,150 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 16,950 DN 400
SKTelecom 57,200 UP 200
SNT MOTIV 45,000 UP 600
HyundaiElev 34,050 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 147,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,300 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,340 UP 90
Hanon Systems 11,050 UP 50
SK 238,000 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,700 DN 150
Handsome 38,550 UP 1,400
Asiana Airlines 18,850 UP 900
COWAY 70,100 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,100 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 25,800 UP 400
KT 38,050 UP 900
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33800 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 15,900 UP 300
LG Uplus 13,750 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 UP 2,100
(MORE)
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returning home
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs