KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 85,200 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 20,150 UP 150
Doosanfc 37,450 UP 900
LG Display 17,250 UP 100
Kangwonland 27,550 UP 600
NAVER 270,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 81,700 UP 200
NCsoft 451,000 DN 3,500
KIWOOM 93,900 UP 1,500
DSME 21,850 UP 150
HDSINFRA 6,280 UP 40
DWEC 6,440 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,750 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 393,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO KPS 37,650 UP 900
DONGSUH 27,600 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 8,080 UP 80
SamsungEng 24,150 DN 50
LGH&H 713,000 UP 9,000
LGCHEM 550,000 UP 16,000
KEPCO E&C 73,200 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,100 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,550 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 103,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 156,000 UP 2,000
TKG Huchems 25,050 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 175,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,800 UP 900
KIH 70,400 UP 1,300
GS 44,650 UP 800
CJ CGV 25,900 UP 400
LIG Nex1 78,500 DN 200
Fila Holdings 30,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 208,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,050 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,625 UP 145
AMOREPACIFIC 156,000 UP 1,500
SK Innovation 211,000 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 30,000 DN 50
(MORE)
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs