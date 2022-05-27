KT&G 85,200 UP 100

Doosan Enerbility 20,150 UP 150

Doosanfc 37,450 UP 900

LG Display 17,250 UP 100

Kangwonland 27,550 UP 600

NAVER 270,000 UP 4,000

Kakao 81,700 UP 200

NCsoft 451,000 DN 3,500

KIWOOM 93,900 UP 1,500

DSME 21,850 UP 150

HDSINFRA 6,280 UP 40

DWEC 6,440 UP 30

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,750 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 393,000 UP 6,000

KEPCO KPS 37,650 UP 900

DONGSUH 27,600 UP 550

SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 UP 1,500

PanOcean 8,080 UP 80

SamsungEng 24,150 DN 50

LGH&H 713,000 UP 9,000

LGCHEM 550,000 UP 16,000

KEPCO E&C 73,200 UP 300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,100 UP 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,550 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 103,500 UP 1,500

Celltrion 156,000 UP 2,000

TKG Huchems 25,050 UP 350

DAEWOONG PHARM 175,500 UP 4,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,800 UP 900

KIH 70,400 UP 1,300

GS 44,650 UP 800

CJ CGV 25,900 UP 400

LIG Nex1 78,500 DN 200

Fila Holdings 30,300 UP 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 208,500 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 49,050 UP 850

HANWHA LIFE 2,625 UP 145

AMOREPACIFIC 156,000 UP 1,500

SK Innovation 211,000 UP 4,000

POONGSAN 30,000 DN 50

(MORE)