KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 59,800 UP 600
Hansae 22,150 UP 200
Youngone Corp 46,350 UP 1,050
CSWIND 53,700 0
GKL 15,000 UP 350
KOLON IND 64,200 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 312,000 DN 2,500
Meritz Financial 32,750 UP 950
BNK Financial Group 7,840 UP 90
emart 115,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 50 UP750
KOLMAR KOREA 40,800 UP 50
PIAM 48,100 UP 100
HANJINKAL 57,300 UP 1,900
DoubleUGames 43,400 UP 100
CUCKOO 17,150 UP 300
COSMAX 66,600 0
MANDO 52,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 834,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,550 UP 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,950 UP 100
Netmarble 81,800 UP 2,300
KRAFTON 249,000 DN 6,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,300 UP 800
ORION 95,400 UP 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,800 UP 50
BGF Retail 185,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 125,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 13,700 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 395,500 UP 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 484,500 DN 4,000
SKBS 135,500 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,900 UP 50
KakaoBank 41,250 UP 600
HYBE 218,500 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 121,000 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 430,500 0
DL E&C 50,900 UP 300
kakaopay 104,000 UP 2,000
SKSQUARE 46,000 UP 500
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returning home
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs