More investors file complaints against Terraform co-founders
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- A second group of investors in Terraform Labs' troubled cryptocurrencies filed complaints Friday against its co-founders on charges of fraud.
The company's coins, TerraUSD and Luna, crashed earlier this month, causing huge losses for hundreds of thousands of investors.
A total of 76 people participated in the latest legal action against CEO Do Kwon and co-founder Daniel Shin, according to an online community of the tokens' holders.
Their combined loss amounted to 6.7 billion won (US$5.35 million), they said in the complaints submitted to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office.
"If the truth is revealed through a thorough investigation, all the fraudsters will be arrested and pay for their crimes," the group's leader said.
On May 19, five investors filed similar complaints with the district prosecution office, claiming they suffered a combined loss of 1.4 billion won.
In mid-May, the stablecoin TerraUSD and its digital coin counterpart Luna registered falls of more than 99.99 percent from their highs, wiping out more than US$38 billion of investors' money in a week, according to data by CoinMarketCap.
(END)
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
-
S. Korean midfielder Hwang Hee-chan to enter military training after 2 friendlies in June
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returning home
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs