Nuclear safety commission OKs restart of Kori No. 2 reactor
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's nuclear safety commission on Friday approved the resumption of an old nuclear reactor in the southeastern port city of Busan following a monthslong regular checkup, its officials said.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission has carried out the safety examination of the Kori No. 2 reactor since Feb. 17 and confirmed that it can operate safely going forward, according to the officials.
In the examination of the reactor, designed to be retired in April next year, the commission checked 90 items with a focus on the impact of a typhoon that affected the reactor's perimeter in September 2020.
In preparation for possible impact from this summer's typhoons, the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. has made facility improvements, which have met technical standards, according to the officials.
(END)
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
S. Korean midfielder Hwang Hee-chan to enter military training after 2 friendlies in June
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returning home
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs