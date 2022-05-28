(LEAD) N. Korean missile tests provide learning experience, creating concerns for U.S.: Pentagon
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional remarks from the Pentagon spokesperson in last 3 paras)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Every missile launched by North Korea causes concern for the United States regardless of the type of missile fired as each launch provides a learning experience that can help improve the North's missile capabilities, a Pentagon spokesperson said Friday.
Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby also reiterated that each missile fired by North Korea violates U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"Each one is a violation of existing U.N. Security Council resolutions. Each one only increases tensions on the peninsula," Kirby said when asked about North Korea's latest missile tests that took place earlier this week.
"And each one. no matter what kind of missile or no matter how far it flew or didn't fly, no matter what the trajectory or the metrics were, each one, we believe, is a learning experience for the regime in Pyongyang and that's concerning," he added.
North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Tuesday (Seoul time), including an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
The launches marked the 17th of their kind this year. The North is also believed to be preparing for a nuclear test, which, if conducted, will mark the first of its kind since September 2017, and seventh in history.
Kirby declined to provide additional details of the latest North Korean missile launch even when pressed, only saying the U.S. is still analyzing them.
"I am not going to get into the intelligence and analysis that's been done on these multiple launches," he said. "We are continuing to look at that, continuing to consult with our allies and partners in the region."
Kirby also underscored the U.S.' strong alliances with South Korea and Japan, noting the U.S. has conducted joint military exercises separately with both countries in response to the latest North Korean missile tests.
"I would remind that those two exercises that we conducted with Japan and South Korea in the wake of the most recent launch were in response to the missile launches," he said when asked if and how the U.S. plans to increase its deterrence against North Korea.
"In other words, they were put together and executed very quickly, and that doesn't happen by accident. That happens because of the good alliance management and prior knowledge and familiarity with one another's military capabilities and the constant training and operating that we do with both our allies, and I think it's remarkable," he added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
-
S. Korean midfielder Hwang Hee-chan to enter military training after 2 friendlies in June
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs
-
U.N. Security Council fails to pass N. Korea resolution due to opposition by China, Russia