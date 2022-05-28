Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 28, 2022
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/16 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 30/17 Sunny 0
Daejeon 30/16 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 29/12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 33/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/16 Sunny 0
Gwangju 30/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 29/20 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/16 Sunny 0
Busan 28/18 Sunny 0
(END)
