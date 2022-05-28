Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 28, 2022

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/16 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/17 Sunny 0

Daejeon 30/16 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 29/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 33/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/16 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 29/20 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/16 Sunny 0

Busan 28/18 Sunny 0

