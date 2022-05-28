Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Some 26 pct of COVID-19 deaths, critical cases disabled people (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling, opposition parties ready for last campaign ahead of local elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- First-day turnout for local elections reaches 10.18 pct (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling, main opposition parties encourage, urge citizens to vote early (Segye Times)
-- Both ruling, main opposition parties encourage citizens to vote early (Chosun Ilbo)
-- First-day turnout for local elections reaches 10.18 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- A day in the life of Ukrainian refugees (Hankyoreh)
-- Main opposition candidate vows to show results (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans aged over 60 possess over 3,000 tln won in assets (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- State pension fund plans to reduce local stocks to 14 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
S. Korean midfielder Hwang Hee-chan to enter military training after 2 friendlies in June
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(LEAD) S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with knee injuries
-
DP interim chief apologizes over her remarks on party reform