Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director at Cannes for 'Decision to Leave'

All News 04:29 May 29, 2022
In this EPA photo, Korean director Park Chan-wook of "Decision to Leave" attends a press conference during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 25, 2022. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Park Chan-wook #Decision to Leave #Cannes Film Festival
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!