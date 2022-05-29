Song Kang-ho named Best Actor at Cannes for 'Broker'
CANNES, France, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Actor Song Kang-ho was named Best Actor at this year's Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for his performance in the drama "Broker," becoming the first South Korean male actor to win an acting prize at the prestigious fest.
At the closing ceremony for the 75th edition of the festival held at Palais Lumiere in Cannes, Song took home the best actor prize for his role of a baby broker in the film written and directed by the Cannes-winning Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda.
It is the first title that he earned from Cannes, although he has starred in several Cannes-winning titles, including Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" (2019) and Park Chan-wook's "Thirst" (2009).
He also became the first South Korean male actor winning an acting prize at Cannes. Jeon Do-yeon was awarded Best Actress for her role in the drama "Secret Sunshine" in 2007, in which Song also starred.
"Broker," Kore-eda's first Korean-language project, depicts the relationships of characters formed through a baby box, where people anonymously drop off newborns that they can't raise.
Song plays Sang-hyun, who steals an unattended infant left by its parents at a baby box and sells it to parents who need babies.
