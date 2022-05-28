Seventeen's new album sells 1.75 mln copies on first day
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup Seventeen sold 1.75 million copies of its new album on the first day of its release, a record for the group, its agency said Saturday.
The boy band released its fourth full-length album "Face the Sun" featuring the lead single "Hot" at 1 p.m. Friday and sold a total of 1,758,565 units in a day, Pledis Entertainment said, citing data released by Hanteo chart.
The group has not only broken its personal record in first-day sales but also its record in the first-week sales of 1.33 million units set with its ninth EP "Attacca" last year.
"BTS and Seventeen are the only K-pop artists that have scored more than 1 million copies in first-day album sales," Pledis said in a release.
"Face the Sun" became the sixth million-selling album from Seventeen, with its third full-length album "An Ode" released in September 2019 being the first one.
The latest album is also sure to sell a double million copies considering that its preorders have reached 2.2 million copies.
The album also topped iTunes top albums charts in 22 regions, including the Philippines and Brazil, with the lead track debuting on top of iTunes top songs charts in 26 regions, including Mexico and Singapore.
