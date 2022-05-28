Firefighters battling fast-spreading wildfire in northeast
ULJIN, South Korea, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Firefighters were fighting a fast-spreading wildfire in the northeastern county of Uljin Saturday, as the blaze prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order for nearby residents. No human casualties were reported.
The fire started on a mountain in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at around 12:06 p.m. and has been spreading fast due to high winds of up to 20 meters per second, according to officials.
Local forest and fire authorities sent 30 helicopters and some 200 firefighters to contain the blaze.
There have been no human casualties, but some facilities and a temple at the vicinity of the scene caught on fire, according to firefighting authorities.
The county office ordered residents of nearby villages to evacuate.
The authorities issued a Level 2 wildfire alert, the third highest in the four-tier system, which allows for the mobilization of firefighters from several nearby areas.
On March 4, a massive wildfire started in Uljin and spread to nearby areas in the eastern Gangwon Province.
The blaze became the country's second-biggest on record, wiping out 20,523 hectares of woodland and causing financial damage of 226.1 billion won. (US$180 million).
(END)
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
S. Korean midfielder Hwang Hee-chan to enter military training after 2 friendlies in June
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries
-
Former rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae to wed in August
-
DP interim chief apologizes over her remarks on party reform
-
(LEAD) N. Korean missile tests provide learning experience, creating concerns for U.S.: Pentagon