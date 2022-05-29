Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 29, 2022
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/18 Cloudy 10
Incheon 24/17 Cloudy 10
Suwon 28/17 Sunny 10
Cheongju 30/18 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 31/16 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/16 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 30/22 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/17 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 60
Jeju 26/18 Sunny 60
Daegu 31/17 Cloudy 20
Busan 26/18 Cloudy 20
