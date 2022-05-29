Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 29, 2022

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/18 Cloudy 10

Incheon 24/17 Cloudy 10

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 10

Cheongju 30/18 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/16 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 30/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/17 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 60

Jeju 26/18 Sunny 60

Daegu 31/17 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/18 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!