New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 4th day as omicron wave recedes

All News 09:41 May 29, 2022

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- New COVID-19 cases stayed below 20,000 for the fourth consecutive day Sunday, as the omicron-fueled spread of the virus has slowed down in recent weeks.

The country added 12,654 new infections, including 26 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,080,323, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 188, the lowest figure in more than 10 months.

The country added 19 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total caseload to 24,158. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

South Korea has seen a gradual decrease in new virus cases over the past several weeks, after the pandemic driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant peaked in mid-March when the daily caseload spiked to over 621,000.

As of Saturday, 44.58 million, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.29 million, representing 64.9 percent, had received their first booster shots.

More than 4.05 million people, or 7.9 percent, had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said.

Election officials clad in protective gear await COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine at a polling station in Seoul on May 28, 2022, the final day of two-day early voting for the June 1 local elections. (Yonhap)

