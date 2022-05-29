Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS members depart for U.S. to visit White House

May 29, 2022

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- Members of South Korean boy group BTS left for the United States on Sunday to visit the White House for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss ways to deal with rising anti-Asian hate crimes.

The White House has announced that BTS will meet with Biden on Tuesday to "discuss Asian inclusion and representation and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

On Sunday, six members of the septet headed to the U.S. as Jungkook left a day earlier.

After arriving at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport around 9:30 a.m., they waved to fans and reporters before heading to board their flight.
