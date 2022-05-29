(2nd LD) Ruling, opposition parties agree on extra budget ahead of local elections
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead, minor edits)
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The ruling and opposition parties agreed Sunday on a 62 trillion-won (US$49.4 billion) extra budget aimed mainly at helping pandemic-battered small merchants and others, revising up the original government proposal just days before the local elections.
Kweon Sung-dong, floor leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), said he and his Democratic Party (DP) counterpart, Park Hong-geun, reached the agreement to handle the supplementary budget bill at a parliamentary plenary session to open at 7:30 p.m.
The rival parties had been at loggerheads over details of the government's proposed record extra budget of 59.4 trillion won. The size of the proposed budget was raised as the two parties agreed to increase financial support for pandemic-hit businesses.
The agreement came just three days before the local elections.
The largest-ever extra budget -- the first under the Yoon Suk-yeol government and the eighth during the pandemic -- calls for a 39 trillion won spending plan, including cash handouts to small merchants, and 23 trillion won in grants to regional governments.
Under the agreement, some 3.71 million merchants and micro business owners will be eligible for cash handouts of between 6 million won and 10 million won each.
The PPP and the DP also agreed to provide 2 million won to freelance workers and artists, up from 1 million won in the proposed extra budget.
The extra budget is mainly aimed at supporting pandemic-hit merchants and antivirus efforts and stabilizing people's livelihoods amid high inflation, officials said.
Officials said no state bonds will be issued to finance the extra budget, which will rely on the government's extra revenue.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 4th day as omicron wave recedes
-
Seoul to resume late-night subway service starting next month
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan arranging talks in Singapore next month