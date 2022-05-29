Yoon picks female patent attorney as head of intellectual property office
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday nominated a female patent attorney as the new head of the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), which is in charge of processing patent and trade mark applications, Yoon's office said.
Lee In-sil, the patent attorney who leads the Korea Women Inventors Association, was named the new commissioner of the KIPO, the presidential office said.
The office said Lee, as the nation's third female patent attorney, has worked in the field of intellectual property for more than 30 years.
Lee is the "right person to lead the Korean Intellectual Property Office and to significantly contribute to help the Republic of Korea become an intellectual property powerhouse," the office said in a statement. The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.
Last week, Yoon named his nominees for education and welfare ministers, picking women for both positions following criticism that his Cabinet is male-dominated.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
Seoul to resume late-night subway service starting next month
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 4th day as omicron wave recedes
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan arranging talks in Singapore next month
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability