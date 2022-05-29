Pope to appoint S. Korean archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik as cardinal
All News 20:31 May 29, 2022
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- Pope Francis announced Sunday that he will appoint 21 new cardinals in August, including South Korean archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik, according to news reports Sunday.
You, 70, currently serves as Prefect for the Congregation for Clergy overseeing matters regarding priests and deacons. He will be the fourth South Korean to receive the prestigious red hat.
Pope Francis announced his decision during his traditional Sunday greetings to the public in St. Peter's Square. The ceremony will be held in Vatican on Aug. 27.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
