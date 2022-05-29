(LEAD) Pope to appoint S. Korean archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik as cardinal
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- Pope Francis announced Sunday that he will appoint 21 new cardinals in August, including South Korean archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik, according to news reports Sunday.
You, 70, has been serving as Prefect for the Congregation for Clergy overseeing matters regarding priests and deacons since June 2021. He will be the fourth South Korean to receive the cardinal red hat.
He was among 16 cardinal electors under 80 years old, who are eligible to vote for the next pontiff in secret conclave.
Born in 1951 and ordained a priest for the Diocese of Daejeon, You became a coadjutor in the same diocese in 2003 and two years later assumed full responsibility.
He was the head of the Peace Committee of the Korean Bishops' Conference and went to North Korea four times.
Pope Francis announced his selection of cardinals during his traditional Sunday greetings to the public in St. Peter's Square. The ceremony will be held in at the Vatican on Aug. 27.
