BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
WASHINGTON, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group BTS arrived in Washington on Sunday for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden for discussions on ways to address anti-Asian hate crimes.
Six members of the septet arrived at the Dulles International Airport where dozens of fans waited to welcome them on what will be their first-ever visit to the White House on Tuesday.
The six were, however, ushered out of the airport via a special exit by airport authorities due to safety concerns, according to informed sources. One of the group's seven members, Jungkook, reportedly arrived in the U.S. on Saturday.
The White House said the global K-pop phenomenon will join Biden to discuss "Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."
The U.s. has seen a sharp increase in hate crimes targeting Asian American communities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
Biden has repeatedly declared that "hate can have no safe harbor in America."
He has also signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021, which allowed federal law enforcement to identify, investigate and report hate crimes.
"President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world," the White House said earlier in a press release.
BTS has twice addressed the United Nations in 2018 and 2021 on issues including climate change and COVID-19 vaccination.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 4th day as omicron wave recedes
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan arranging talks in Singapore next month