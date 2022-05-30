N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases back to above 100,000
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported over 100,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases and one additional death Monday.
More than 100,710 people showed symptoms of fever and one death was reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to more than 3.55 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which more than 3.36 million have recovered and at least 188,530 are being treated, it added. The death toll stood at 70.
On May 12, North Korea reported its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 4th day as omicron wave recedes
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan arranging talks in Singapore next month