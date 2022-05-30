Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea wins 2 top awards at Cannes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Smear campaigns rampant nationwide ahead of local elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Two men of 'K-movies' rule Cannes (Donga Ilbo)
-- Early voting turnout hits highest point ever (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'K-movies' prove world dominance (Segye Times)
-- Rival parties to provide up to 10 mln won to small biz owners (Chosun Ilbo)
-- K-movies take one step forward (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Overnight passage of '39 tln-won' extra budget on alleviating COVID-19 damage (Hankyoreh)
-- Night of Korean movies; 2 stars illuminate Cannes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Struggling IT giants cut employment (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Shipmakers struggling with shortage of welders (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea has its best Cannes Film Festival ever (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Park Chan-wook wins best director, Song Kang-ho best actor at Cannes (Korea Herald)
-- Korea has its best Cannes Film Festival ever (Korea Times)
