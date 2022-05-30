(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 30)

The Supreme Court last week upheld lower court rulings that the so-called peak wage system, or cutting wages when employees reach a certain age, is invalid. The top court agreed with the plaintiff who demanded his former employer Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI) pay the salary he lost as a result of the peak wage system. The plaintiff claimed the system violated the Act on Prohibition of Age Discrimination in Employment and Aged Employment Promotion by cutting his wage just because of his age. The highest court's ruling could spark similar lawsuits against employers as the peak wage system aimed at keeping employees until the legal retirement age in exchange for a lower salary is adopted in most companies in Korea.