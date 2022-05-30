Today in Korean history
May 31
1886 -- Ewha Womans University is established in Seoul on the initiative of Mary Scranton, an American missionary from the Methodist Episcopal Church. The school's name, Ehwa, was bestowed by Korean Emperor Gojong.
1895 -- Emperor Gojong issues an order to use the Korean language for official documents, which were previously written only in Chinese.
1948 -- The National Assembly of southern Korea, established earlier that year separately from northern Korea, appoints Rhee Syng-man as its first speaker. Rhee became South Korea's first president in July that year.
1996 -- The world's football governing body, FIFA, names South Korea and Japan co-hosts of the 2002 World Cup.
1998 -- North Korea and the United States hold a goodwill basketball game in Pyongyang.
2002 -- The 2002 World Cup kicks off as South Korea and Japan co-host the quadrennial tournament.
2004 -- Kim Sun-il, who worked for Cana General Trading Corp., a South Korean supplier for the U.S. military in Iraq, is presumed to have been kidnapped by Muslim militants in the Middle East country. He was later killed by the militants, who demanded that South Korea reverse its troop dispatch plan.
2014 -- South Korea records its highest voter turnout for advance voting, with more than 4.74 million South Koreans going to polling stations across the country to participate in the two-day advance voting period for the June 4 local elections.
2016 -- North Korea launches a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile from its eastern coastal town of Wonsan, but the launch ended in failure.
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
-
S. Korea refers to N. Korean military as 'our enemy' in troop education materials