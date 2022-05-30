Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin on track for next start despite elbow tightness
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin is on track to take his next turn in the rotation, despite experiencing elbow tightness in his previous outing.
The Blue Jays announced on Sunday (U.S. time) that Ryu will take the mound against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre in Toronto at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday local time, or 8:07 a.m. Thursday in Seoul.
Ryu is 2-0 with a 5.48 ERA after five starts this season.
Ryu earned his second victory of the year on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, California, holding the Halos to two runs on six hits in five innings.
Ryu was lifted after throwing only 65 pitches, and manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game that Ryu was dealing with tightness in his left elbow. Montoyo said Saturday, however, that Ryu was "feeling good."
Ryu had missed about a month of action earlier this year with left forearm tightness, which is typically a symptom of ligament issues and can be a precursor to Tommy John surgery. Ryu underwent Tommy John while in high school in South Korea and missed nearly two full seasons, from 2015 to 2016, following the shoulder operation.
Ryu got off to a dismal start to this season, giving up 11 earned runs in 7 1/3 innings in two appearances before hitting the injured list. He has looked far better since his return, holding opponents to just three earned runs in 15 2/3 innings for a 1.72 ERA.
Ryu has yet to throw more than 78 pitches in any start this year.
He was 0-2 with a 9.31 ERA in two starts against the White Sox last season. He surrendered four home runs in 9 2/3 innings against them, including a season-worst three in only 3 2/3 innings on Aug. 26 in a 10-7 loss.
Chicago's offense, though, hasn't struck much fear into pitchers this season. They are 14th, second from the bottom, in the American League this year with 167 runs scored through 46 games, and 13th in on-base plus slugging percentage with .646.
The White Sox will start Michael Kopech, who is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 4th day as omicron wave recedes
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan arranging talks in Singapore next month