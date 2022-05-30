Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 30, 2022

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/19 Rain 60

Incheon 22/17 Rain 60

Suwon 24/18 Rain 60

Cheongju 25/19 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/18 Rain 60

Chuncheon 25/17 Rain 70

Gangneung 24/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 23/18 Rain 60

Gwangju 24/19 Cloudy 30

Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 30

Daegu 26/19 Rain 30

Busan 23/19 Rain 30

