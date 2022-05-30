Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 30, 2022
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/19 Rain 60
Incheon 22/17 Rain 60
Suwon 24/18 Rain 60
Cheongju 25/19 Rain 60
Daejeon 26/18 Rain 60
Chuncheon 25/17 Rain 70
Gangneung 24/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 23/18 Rain 60
Gwangju 24/19 Cloudy 30
Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 30
Daegu 26/19 Rain 30
Busan 23/19 Rain 30
(END)
