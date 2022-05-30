(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit 4-month low on slowdown of omicron wave
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 6-14; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell to a four-month low Monday in the latest sign the omicron variant has been slowing down in recent months.
The country added 6,139 new infections, including 48 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,086,462, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Monday's tally was less than half of the 12,654 cases reported Sunday, and it was the lowest since the 5,804 cases reported on Jan. 19 in a steady downward trend in new infections.
In mid-March, daily cases soared to over 621,000 on the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country added nine deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total caseload to 24,167. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients fell by 10 to 178, the KDCA said.
Health authorities have shifted their focus away from rigorous contact tracing and treatment to dealing with seriously ill patients and preventing deaths.
Starting next month, the authorities will implement "fast track" measures meant to swiftly provide treatment to virus-vulnerable groups, including those aged 60 and older, people at senior care hospitals and those with compromised immune systems.
The government has decided to further ease regulations for travelers in line with the recent downturn.
Inbound travelers have to undergo only one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within three days of arrival beginning next month. Currently, they must take a PCR test within 24 hours of entry, as well as a rapid antigen test on the sixth or seventh day.
Moreover, those aged 6-11 will be exempted from self-isolation if they are accompanied by guardians who are fully vaccinated. Teenagers between 12 and 17 will not be in mandatory isolation as long as they have received a second vaccine dose, the KDCA said.
Starting last week, arrivals were allowed to submit supervised rapid antigen test results, issued within 24 hours prior to their departure date. Previously, the government only recognized PCR test results.
Last month, the government lifted most of its antivirus restrictions, such as the cap on private gatherings and business curfews, though the seven-day self-isolation for COVID-19 patients will remain in effect until June 20.
As of Sunday, 44.58 million, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.29 million, representing 64.9 percent, had received their first booster shots.
More than 4.05 million people, or 7.9 percent, had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 4th day as omicron wave recedes