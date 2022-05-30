Medical robot maker Curexo to invest US$3 mln in U.S. robotics firm Harmonic Bionics
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean medical robot maker Curexo Inc. said Monday it has decided to invest US$3 million in U.S. robotic rehabilitation device maker Harmonic Bionics Inc. as part of efforts to tap into the American market.
Curexo said it has made the decision with the aim of commercializing its "Morning Walk" rehabilitation robot and "CUVIS-spine" surgery robot in the U.S. market.
As a strategic investor, Curexo will also help Harmonic Bionics commercialize its products and will seek the latter's cooperation in making forays into the American market.
"Based on trust in both sides' products and management strategies, Curexo has decided to make the strategic investment in Harmonic Bionics and signed a business partnership agreement," Curexo CEO Lee Jae-jun said in a statement.
Harmonic Bionics is a robotic rehabilitation device startup based in Austin, Texas. The company has developed an upper extremity robotic rehabilitation system dubbed "Harmony SHR," which works with a patient's scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to offer natural, comprehensive therapy for both arms.
