Lotte Giants fall back down to earth after scorching start to KBO season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The darlings of South Korean baseball just a month ago, the Lotte Giants have done the equivalent of a face-plant in May.
The Giants, a team with perhaps the most passionate and the most aggrieved fan base in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), posted the second-best record in April, at 14-9-1 (wins-losses-ties). Their third baseman, Han Dong-hui, was voted the Player of the Month, after leading the KBO in batting average (.427), home runs (seven), on-base percentage (.485) and slugging percentage (.764). Things were looking all so rosy for a team that many pundits felt wouldn't make the postseason in 2022. Hope sprang eternal.
It has been quite a different story in May, though. The Giants did not win a game last week, suffering back-to-back series sweeps at the hands of the SSG Landers and the Kiwoom Heroes. Those two teams are currently first and second in the standings, and at least putting up a decent fight against them would have sent a message across the league that the Giants wouldn't be a pushover.
Instead, the Giants, trying to make the postseason for only the second time since 2013, are now mired in a season-worst six-game losing streak. In those six losses, the Giants have been outscored 36-11 and were shut out twice.
Through Sunday, the Giants were tied with last-place NC Dinos for the worst record in May at 8-17-0. The Giants have slid all the way down to seventh place at 22-26-1, now seven games out of the No. 2 spot that they had occupied as recently as May 6.
And after a monstrous April, Han came back down to earth in May, just as the rest of his team fell on hard times. He was only batting .221/.264/.309 with one home run and four RBIs in 17 games in May before being sidelined on May 22 with an injury to his side. That same day, team captain Jeon Jun-woo, batting a robust .320, was also deactivated with a calf injury.
There has been no secret to the Giants' demise this month. They have been the worst hitting team in May with a feeble .240/.299/.357 line. They have the second-worst ERA with 4.78, though they surprisingly lead the league with four shutouts in May.
The Giants will look to turn things around with a new month on the horizon. They will host the LG Twins for three games starting Tuesday and visit the Dinos for three more beginning Friday.
The Giants swept the Twins in their first meeting of the year from April 29 to May 1. They are 4-2 against the Dinos this season.
Elsewhere in the KBO this week, the Heroes, five games behind the Landers in second place, will try to keep their six-game winning streak alive. They will open with three games at home against the reeling Samsung Lions, losers of seven of the past 10, and then visit the ninth-place Hanwha Eagles.
The Landers will host the KT Wiz for the midweek series and then visit the Twins for the weekend.
The Kia Tigers, the hottest club this month with a 17-8-0 record, will face the Doosan Bears and then the Wiz.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 4th day as omicron wave recedes