Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul
All News 11:45 May 30, 2022
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Police have arrested a foreign pilot for secretly taking photos of women at a park in western Seoul, officials said Monday.
The pilot, affiliated with a foreign airline, is accused of clandestinely photographing women at Gyeongui Line Forest Park with his mobile phone Saturday evening, police officials said, without disclosing his identity.
He was arrested at the park upon an eyewitness report.
The suspect initially claimed he only took photos of the scenery, but police apprehended him based on several photos of women found on his mobile phone.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
Most Saved
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 4th day as omicron wave recedes