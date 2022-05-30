Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Cabinet endorses 62 tln-won extra budget
SEOUL -- The Cabinet on Monday approved a 62 trillion-won (US$49.4 billion) extra budget aimed mainly at helping small merchants affected by the pandemic.
The spending plan was passed at an extraordinary Cabinet session presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases back to above 100,000
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected coronavirus cases bounced back to above 100,000 for the first time in three days, its state media said Monday amid speculation that Pyongyang may be moving to relax some of its antivirus measures.
More than 100,710 people showed symptoms of fever and one death was reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
-----------------
S. Korea to dole out compensation to 3.71 mln pandemic-hit merchants
SEOUL -- The government plans to provide cash handouts to 3.71 million small merchants in the latest move to support the struggling small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, the parliament passed a 62 trillion-won (US$49.4 billion) extra budget bill, under which some 3.71 million merchants and micro business owners will be eligible for cash handouts of between 6 million won and 10 million won each.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea rolls out measures to tame inflation, stabilize living conditions
SEJONG -- The finance ministry on Monday unveiled a set of measures to curb inflation and stabilize people's living conditions, including the removal of import duties on key foodstuffs, amid concerns that mounting price pressure could hamper economic growth.
Under the 3.1 trillion-won (US$2.5 billion) measures, the government plans to lift import tariffs on seven key food ingredients, such as cooking oil, pork and flour, until the end of this year.
-----------------
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit 4-month low on slowdown of omicron wave
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell to a four-month low Monday in the latest sign the omicron variant has been slowing down in recent months.
The country added 6,139 new infections, including 48 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,086,462, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Yoon not to appoint special inspector for president's family, aides
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will not appoint a special inspector charged with investigating corruption among the president's family members and senior aides in line with his commitment to giving all investigations to the prosecution and police, an official said Monday.
The office of the special inspector was established under then President Park Geun-hye in 2014 to conduct investigations into alleged irregularities committed by the president's spouse, close relatives up to and including first cousins, and presidential officials ranking equal to or above a senior presidential secretary.
-----------------
S. Korea refers to N. Korean military as 'our enemy' in troop education materials
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry has distributed troop education materials that refer to North Korea's military and its regime as "our enemy," officials said Monday, in a reflection of the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration's tough security stance.
The preceding liberal Moon Jae-in administration avoided using the expression amid its push for inter-Korean dialogue. But the Yoon government has vowed to take a hard-line stance on the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
-----------------
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
SEOUL -- The Korean action comedy "The Roundup" has become the biggest hit film in 2022 to date, surpassing 6.5 million in total attendance, box-office data showed Monday.
The sequel to the 2017 hit comedy "The Outlaws" garnered 1.79 million people over the Friday to Sunday period, bringing its combined total to 6.54 million, according to the Korean Film Council.
-----------------
S. Koreans to vote this week in local elections, parliamentary by-elections
SEOUL -- South Koreans will vote this week in local elections and parliamentary elections amid expectations that the results will boost or weaken the mandate of the new government of President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Up for grabs in Wednesday's elections are 17 metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, 226 lower-level council heads, as well as 779 seats in provincial and metropolitan councils, and 2,602 in lower-level local councils.
-----------------
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
WASHINGTON -- South Korean boy group BTS arrived in Washington on Sunday for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden for discussions on ways to address anti-Asian hate crimes.
Six members of the septet arrived at the Dulles International Airport where dozens of fans waited to welcome them on what will be their first-ever visit to the White House on Tuesday.
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
-
S. Korea refers to N. Korean military as 'our enemy' in troop education materials